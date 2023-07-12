Did Rhea Ripley's excitement on The Judgment Day's future spilled over to NXT? Heartfelt moment you might have missed!

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day were present for the July 11, 2023, edition of WWE NXT. Their segment was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and were booked for a tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Balor and Priest secured the victory on WWE NXT. Additionally, on this week’s RAW, Priest, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio won their triple-threat match against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. With these recent victories, The Judgment Day has found its way back to dominating the WWE roster.

Rhea Ripley’s happiness over The Judgment Day finding their mojo back was clearly visible on the developmental brand this week. During their signature pose after the entrance, The Eradicator was singing along with the song, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her happiness.

However, fans are doubting whether The Judgment Day will be able to overcome their differences for long, but for now, they seem to be doing fine.

Rhea Ripley’s happiness over The Judgment Day comes from one moment on WWE RAW

On the July 10, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, the men of The Judgment Day took on Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Fans weren’t sure if The Judgment Day would be able to secure the win, given the recent tension between Priest and Balor.

Rhea Ripley cut a backstage promo with them and demanded they figure it out before something irreversible happens.

After the match, Damian Priest and Finn Balor shared a heartfelt hug, indicating they’ve embraced brotherhood and kept aside their differences. She took to social media to express her joy.

This isn’t the first time she has shown her confidence in Balor and Priest’s bonding. Prior to this, she had taken to social media to clarify that Balor and Priest were doing fine, even when Balor cost Priest the chance to cash in against Seth Rollins.

