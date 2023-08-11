Did Rhea Ripley take a cheeky dig at Buddy Matthews' 'ex' following engagement? What The Nightmare said

One of WWE's biggest names, Rhea Ripley, recently announced her engagement to AEW star Buddy Matthews. The couple made their relationship public last year and are supportive of each other despite being in separate promotions.

In 2020, Buddy Matthews formed an alliance with Seth Rollins, and the two feuded with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Visionary took vengeance on Matthews for costing him their tag team match at Payback. At this time, Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah was added to the storyline, and Matthews started to showcase some fondness for her.

Matthews and Aalyah even shared a kiss at one point, but the storyline died down when the AEW star was taken off WWE television. Fast forward a couple of years, and The Judgment Day were trying to get ahold of Dom Dom.

At the celebration of Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary with the company, his family was having a party backstage. The Eradicator interrupted but was confronted by Aalyah before Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked the Master of the 619 and Rhea Ripley dragged Dominik Mysterio away.

WWE recently shared a clip of the incident, to which Mami reacted in a seemingly teasing manner following the news of her engagement:

"Time flys when you’re having fun," tweeted Ripley.

On-screen, the Australian star's pairing with the 26-year-old garnered mixed reactions initially, but they managed to warm up to the WWE Universe. Even so, the young Mysterio continues to be booed every week on RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews pay homage to each other during matches

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews met in WWE. The 34-year-old was released in 2021 and shortly after signed with All Elite Wrestling.

There he formed an alliance with Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart to form the House of Black, where they are the current AEW World Trios Champions. The Eradicator and Matthews often take to social media to showcase support for each other's achievements and, at times, subtle responses to being over in their respective promotions.

A couple of months ago on an episode of Dynamite, the House of Black competed in a six-man tag team match against Metalik, AR Fox, and Blake Christian. During their bout, the 34-year-old referenced Rhea Ripley's signature submission move, which left fans in a tizzy.

Check out the clip here.

The WWE star currently holds the Women's Championship and is involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. Over the past few weeks, the two women have taken shots and attacked each other in varied instances. However, Rodriguez is allegedly injured and not yet cleared to compete.

