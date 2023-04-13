Did Rhea Ripley tease a feud with 32-year-old WWE star? Here's what you might have missed

Rhea Ripley is at the top of her game as she is the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. However, it seems she's not done proving herself.

Despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion, The Nightmare is regularly featured alongside The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. During a recent edition of the red show, she may have given her fans a glimpse of her next opponent. Ripley was recently seen staring at Raquel Rodriguez, potentially hinting at a future showdown.

During the show, Raquel Rodriguez walked down the ramp while Ripley stood near the ring. Although The Judgment Day member had a grim expression, Rodriguez was not intimidated. In fact, the up-and-coming star had a subtle smirk on her face.

While it's unknown if this potential feud will materialize, it's worth noting that Raquel Rodriguez is a WWE SmackDown star, and Ripley is the brand's top champion. Hence, fans might see them lock horns sometime in the near future.

Ripley and Rodriguez could be booked in a title program to give the fans another "friends to foe" storyline since Ripley and Rodriguez used to be tag team partners. Their matches are bound to impress viewers as both stars are remarkable in-ring workers.

Are Rhea Ripley's recent comments another hint at her potential feud with Rodriguez?

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who defended the championship in Lita's absence.

During a conversation on Ring The Bell, Ripley revealed that she feels jealous watching Morgan and Rodriguez team up in WWE.

"Oh yeah. Now she climbs for Raquel [Rodriguez] you know, and I feel dirty. Because they're both like my ex-tag team partners, and I feel like I brought them together in a way. Urgh."

The Nightmare had a great tag team run with Liv Morgan. However, Ripley turned on Morgan last year, shocking the entire WWE Universe. Despite the split, both stars have achieved tremendous success as solo competitors over the past twelve months.

To make the split more intriguing, Rhea Ripley and Morgan faced off in numerous one-on-one matches on RAW and SmackDown. Hence, the former Riott Squad member could also play a role in The Nightmare's potential feud with Rodriguez.

Do you think Rhea Ripley should be in a rivalry with Raquel Rodriguez? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes