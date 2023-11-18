Did Road Dogg accidentally break an unwritten WWE rule on SmackDown? Analyzing what you probably missed

Road Dogg was on commentary for SmackDown tonight. The Hall of Famer joined Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole to call the action on the blue brand. Fans might be wondering if the real-life Brian James accidently broke an unwritten WWE rule.

For those unaware, Road Dogg namedropped his fellow New Age Outlaw Billy Gunn several times on commentary. The mentions could have got him in trouble with Vince McMahon previously, but he’ll probably be fine since Triple H now heads the creative.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Under The Game’s leadership, the commentary team on both Raw and SmackDown has started to show more personality while calling matches and segments. They’ve even begun to reference the superstar’s previous work on independents as well.

It’s worth mentioning that the D-Generation X star namedropped Billy Gunn during the triple threat tag team match featuring Pretty Deadly, The Brawling Brutes, and The Street Profits for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford emerged victorious following a miscommunication between Butch and Ridge Holland. Dawkins and Ford were congratulated by their mentor Bobby Lashley, who arrived on the ramp after their win.

Did WWE announce new match for Survivor Series on SmackDown?

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 will go down in Chicago next Saturday. WWE previously announced three matches for the premium live event on RAW two weeks ago. The company confirmed a new match on SmackDown tonight.

It was announced that Santos Escobar will take on Carlito in singles competition at the PLE next Saturday. The match was booked just a week after Escobar turned heel on the Latino World Order by attacking Rey Mysterio and Carlito.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE will announce new matches toward the end of the show tonight. Sportskeeda will have the updated card as soon it is made official.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.