Did Roman Reigns convince 10-time WWE champion to betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Chances of it happening

Roman Reigns tried to pull a fast one on Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and he was almost successful. The deal struck between Rhodes and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW was that both champion and challenger would arrive alone and have a face-to-face confrontation.

However, The American Nightmare is a "man of his word" just as much as The Tribal Chief. So, when Roman Reigns revealed that Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were present on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes countered him and revealed that Jey Uso and Seth Rollins were in the arena as well! The Undisputed WWE Champion was left in utter shock and dismay when he realized Jey Uso had sided with Cody Rhodes in this battle.

To remind Main Event Jey of their culture, The Tribal Chief straightened out his hoodie that said 'Family Above All.' Some fans are wondering whether reminding Jey Uso of their culture of putting family first would be enough to convince the former Bloodline member to betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Unlikely! It doesn't seem like there is much Roman Reigns can do to bring Jey Uso to his side.

Why is Jey Uso unlikely to side with Roman Reigns over Cody Rhodes?

First, Jey Uso is going up against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40. It does not make sense to align with The Bloodline if he is fighting one of the faction's members. Furthermore, if Jey defeats Jimmy at The Show of Shows, he will prove that he's doing much better without The Bloodline and will not return to the faction.

Second, WrestleMania 40's main events are more or less SmackDown vs. RAW. At this point, the story has unfolded like a cinematic experience. WWE can keep this essence of brand war by keeping Jey Uso on Cody Rhodes' side along with Seth Rollins, while Roman Reigns has Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, as well as The Rock. A primary reason why The Bloodline saga captures attention is because of the family vs. family element inserted within it.

Third, the babyface run is going great for Main Event Jey. He has been thriving on Monday Night RAW as a babyface, and the fans have taken a liking to him. Considering he is a top babyface and gets massive ovations each time he is out, it's not the best move to have him turn heel again by betraying Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns warned Cody Rhodes about Seth Rollins on WWE SmackDown

The Tribal Chief started the segment by referring to The American Nightmare as "stupid" and an "idiot" for placing his trust in Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Reigns reminded Rhodes of how the two were in The Shield and how The Visionary betrayed him.

Furthermore, Roman Reigns questioned Cody Rhodes about Seth Rollins' whereabouts on WWE RAW when Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ambushed him in the ring. It was Jey Uso who came out to save him, and Rollins was nowhere to be seen.

In retaliation, The American Nightmare responded masterfully to Roman Reigns' warnings. He reminded The Tribal Chief that the first team to defeat The Shield had the name 'Rhodes' in them, so he wasn't as worried. On the other hand, he made Reigns cautious about placing trust in The Rock, given that The Brahma Bull seems to be taking over as The Bloodline's leader.