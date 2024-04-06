Did Roman Reigns hint when his Tribal Chief era would end at the Hall of Fame ceremony?

Roman Reigns attended the Hall of Fame 2024 ceremony to induct his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman officially. However, in this process, it seems like The Bloodline has hinted at when the Tribal Chief era would end in the Stamford-based promotion.

This hint is dropped when Roman talks about Heyman's role in his career. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion mentioned the advice given by The Wiseman to him. During this, Reigns made a major statement by disclosing that the moment he is not associated with Paul Heyman will be when the fans will no longer see the Tribal Chief.

"The moment I'm not with the Wiseman, is the moment you won't see the Tribal Chief anymore,” he said.

This seems like a potential hint that once Heyman gets disassociated with the Tribal Chief in the Bloodline Saga, fans might witness a character change in the Bloodline Leader. One possible way the company can incorporate this is through a betrayal angle.

If this scenario comes to fruition, fans could witness another heroic turn of the Bloodline Leader after Heyman parted ways with him.

Paul Heyman to ditch Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns is set to lock horns against Cody Rhodes on the Night Two of the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the stipulation of this match will be decided from Night One's tag team showdown after Roman and Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

There are numerous reasons why the Special Counsel is expected to ditch the Samoan leader at the Showcase of Immortals.

One of the major reasons is that it will lead to Cody Rhodes finally finishing his story and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The probable scenario that fans might witness could see Heyman ditching Reigns, eventually aiding Cody to emerge as the winner.

Not only this, but as per recent reports, Roman Reigns is expected to be on a hiatus after WrestleMania 40. So it's possible that the company might plan this hiatus angle by having Heyman betray Reigns at Mania, and later, the Tribal Chief went on a break from the Stamford-based promotion to return with a new gimmick.

