Did Roman Reigns receive an ultimatum on SmackDown? Analzying crucial aspects of The Bloodline's future! 

The story of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is literally on the minds of every wrestling fan. While SmackDown has many more talents who give great performances, Reigns and The Bloodline have managed to grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso had to make an important choice of choosing between his brother Jimmy Uso or staying with The Bloodline. While Jey has still not made his choice clear, a backstage segment during the show seemed to be an ultimatum for Roman Reigns.

When Paul Heyman was trying to convince Jey Uso to stay with The Bloodline, the latter said that if he stays with the faction, then Heyman would be out. Upon hearing this, it seems that somwhere in his mind, Jey feels that the divide between the Usos and Reigns has to do with the Wise Man.

While Jey Uso has made his message very clear, it will be interesting to see how this story develops. With Reigns scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week, one can only imagine how exciting the event will be.

Whom could Paul Heyman go to if he gets booted by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman celebrating. Image Credits: wwe.com

While Reigns and Heyman share a good bond, it is intriguing to think of what Reigns made of Jey Uso's ultimatum on SmackDown. Somewhere in his mind, Reigns will be thinking about the words spoken by the Right Hand Man. While it seems unlikely that Reigns will depart with Heyman, it will be interesting if he does.

Because assuming Heyman gets booted from The Bloodline, the veteran manager has an interesting wrestler he could manage. That wrestler is none other than the United States Champion Austin Theory.

On SmackDown this week, before he could defend his title against Jey Uso, Theory spoke about Heyman recruiting him. He said:

"If Paul Heyman is looking for a new client after next week, I invite him to check out Austin Theory Live!"

If Theory and Heyman somehow teamup, it will do wonders for the career of the former. Considering Theory has the backing of the WWE, Heyman's mentorship will help the 25-year old challenge for a major title sooner rather than later.

Paul Heyman once called Roman Reigns the greatest wrestler on the planet

Early in his career, one could argue that Roman Reigns was having a tough time adjusting in WWE. While he did get a push, something seemed off. However, that changed when Reigns paired up with Paul Heyman. Since joining forces with the latter, The Tribal Chief's stocks have only moved upwards.

The Head of the Table has become one of the biggest stars in WWE, and his championship reign has spanned over 1000 days currently. Speaking about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Heyman once declared Reigns as the best wrestler in the world. Heyman said:

"Here's a conversation that Roman Reigns and I like to have quite often. And the conversation is something along the lines of, I inform him of my honest opinion, which is, I think in my heart of hearts, Roman Reigns is the GOAT. I think he's the greatest performer in WWE history."

From Heyman's statements, it is easy to guess that he and Reigns share a great bond. However, considering Jey Uso's ultimatum, and The Bloodline's story, it will be exciting to monitor the future of the faction.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes