Did Roman Reigns take former WWE Champion's brutally honest comments to heart? Exploring reason for rumored future absence

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso recently had a major and personal match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. However, the upcoming Premium Live Events hinted that Tribal Chief may be absent. Interestingly, a former champion recently spoke about the television time The Bloodline receives. Still, both cases are not related.

Days before SummerSlam, former WWE Champion Sheamus revealed that Roman Reigns' segment on the July 7 edition of SmackDown went 20 minutes over. He went on to explain that the amount of time The Bloodline used has lifted the group, and he believed other superstars could benefit if they were given the same amount of exposure.

Fans noticed that the upcoming Premium Live Events, Payback in September, Fastlane in October, and Survivor Series in November don't advertise Roman Reigns. However, it should be noted that his absence is not because of Sheamus' words. The Head of Table was not advertised even before SummerSlam, and The Celtic Warrior only made those comments recently.

SummerSlam 2023 ended with Jimmy Uso's return to betray his twin. With Roman's absence, it's possible that the Stamford-based promotion might focus on their story first instead. Interestingly, Solo Sikoa might even be joined in the mix.

What did Sheamus say about Roman Reigns' drastic change in WWE?

What could happen next to The Bloodline saga?

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion did not initially have the best fan reception. That all changed when he returned from his hiatus due to the pandemic and became The Tribal Chief. As it turns out, even Sheamus thought the heel turn was a good choice.

The Celtic Warrior explained that before COVID, people did not care about The Tribal Chief even if he was previously a top baby face. He believed the absence benefitted Roman Reigns as he was not "forced down people's throat's" and came back differently.

Where is Roman Reigns now after his major win at SummerSlam?

Roman left The Biggest Party of the Summer, continuing his reign as the Undisputed Champion and The Tribal Chief. It's no wonder that Reigns is now in quite a comfortable position.

The Tribal Chief recently posted a photo relaxing under an umbrella on his social media. From the looks of it, the WWE star is taking some time away for a vacation with his family after SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen when The Tribal Chief returns inside the ring. For now, fans will be treated with the aftermath of The Usos' demise.

