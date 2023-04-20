Did Ronda Rousey leave WWE? Reason why she hasn't been seen in weeks

Ronda Rousey was last seen at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler picked up the win against Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya & Shotzi in the women’s tag team showcase match on the grandest stage of them all.

Ronda Rousey’s continued absence from WWE stirred a new debate on social media about her future with the company. Many fans are speculating that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion may be done with the sports entertainment juggernaut. That being said, those are just rumors and she’s still contracted to WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live that Ronda is still out of action due to an elbow injury. The 36-year-old has been dealing with the injury for quite some time, and was not at 100% during the WrestleMania 39 match.

“Ronda Rousey is still not cleared, so they can’t do the Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler thing, which was the plan,” Meltzer said.

The duo were reportedly set to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, but Ronda’s injury got in the way. Her injury allegedly forced WWE to go with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan as the tag team champions.

Ronda Rousey dragged for vocal criticism of WWE creative

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has never been shy about speaking her mind when it comes to the booking of the women’s division. Ronda created some controversy when she criticized certain members of the creative team as “a bunch of octogenarians” over their handling of her title program with Liv Morgan.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell did not like Ronda’s criticism of WWE creative. The former Zeb Colter addressed her comments on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast.

"I would say don't knock the hand that feeds you, and I don't think she's a great hand. She's nowhere close to Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair. Nowhere close. She can do the UFC. And she can be a good heel because people legitimately don't like her," said Dutch Mantell. (8:00 - 8:28)”

It remains to be seen when Rousey will return to WWE.

