Did Santos Escobar set up defective plan that could go against him at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing the clues

The Latino World Order has crumbled ever since Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio. While the latter is out due to an injury, Escobar was scheduled to face Carlito at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. However, an attack on Carlito by Escobar has ruled the former out, and he is set to be replaced by Dragon Lee.

While the match between Lee and Escobar is expected to be interesting, there is a chance it could be part of a massive plan set by Escobar. At Survivor Series: WarGames, there is a chance Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde might cost Lee his match. There is a possibility that Santos Escobar might have convinced the duo to join his side.

After all, they did not come out to help Carlito when he was attacked recently. While the plan seems good for the 39-year-old, it could massively backfire as Dragon Lee might receive help from Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. With their help, Lee could fight back Escobar and his team, which could result in the former's victory.

Even though the suggested angle is speculative, it will be interesting if WWE chooses to go this way. While the story will create plenty of interest, it will also lead to the main roster debut of Garza and Carrillo who are one of the most talented teams in WWE.

WWE originally planned a faction vs. faction angle for Santos Escobar's split

Even though Santos Escobar's turning heel shocked many, it was not so shocking. After all, given his actions over the last few weeks, many expected the 39-year-old to turn heel. However, how Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio was not how the Stamford-based promotion planned it initially.

As per a recent report, WWE wanted to book a faction vs. faction angle for Santos Escobar's split from the Latino World Order. The original feud was supposed to take place between Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, taking on Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and another member. However, it could not take place due to Mysterio’s injury.

The report stated:

"The Escobar angle had been long planned but ended up rushed because of the surgery after that match. He’s expected back in six to eight weeks to feud with Escobar. The original plan for the feud was Escobar & Wilde & Del Toro on one side and Rey & Carlito on the other. There would be a third wrestler with Rey & Carlito, who are obviously the babyfaces. Zelina Vega had always been with Escobar’s side although in the angle she seemed to side with Rey.”

While WWE might have missed booking the angle, they can still do the same. Whatever the promotion chooses to do, it will be interesting to see how Santos Escobar's career progresses after turning heel.

