Did Seth Rollins imitate decade year old segment on RAW? Analyzing the comparisons

Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW with a promo this week. The Visionary recalled his physically-drenching Last Man Standing Match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. He then almost got fans shocked with his injury reference before telling them that he was just getting started at this point.

A fan took to social media and stated that Seth Rollins’ promo on RAW tonight reminded them of the iconic Mark Henry segment from a decade ago. The World’s Strongest Man had the fans and John Cena convinced that he was retiring, only for him to take out The Cenation Leader with the World’s Strongest Slam.

Rollins pretty much did the same by tricking fans into thinking that he was going to make an unfortunate announcement due to his back injury, only for him to pull off his signature laugh to a huge reaction from the crowd.

Rollins said that he did not feel like defending his World Heavyweight Championship on RAW this week. The Monday Night Messiah was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who straight up challenged him to a title match at Crown Jewel 2023.

The challenge was accepted, but not before Damian Priest jumped on and attacked the champion. The Archer of Infamy waited for Dominik Mysterio to get in the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase, only for The Scottish Warrior to step in and prevent the cash-in from happening.

Why did Drew McIntyre go for a fair challenge against Seth Rollins?

Drew McIntyre explained on RAW last week that he did not like to take advantage of Seth Rollins’ back injury, much like Shinsuke Nakamura did in the lead-up to both Payback and Fastlane Premium Live Events. The Scottish Warrior told The Miz that he would rack up a couple of wins and then demand a title shot.

McIntyre, however, pulled off a controversial win against the A-Lister by sending him face-first into the exposed turnbuckle and then taking him out with the move that had been associated with his heel gimmick, Future Shock DDT.

He was also seen interacting with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW this week. Fans can read more on that here.

