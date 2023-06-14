Did Seth Rollins' latest decision drop major spoiler about future of World Heavyweight Championship? 

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars on the current WWE roster. The World Heavyweight Champion has been on quite the run over the past few years as a singles competitor.

He recently accepted Bron Breakker's challenge to defend the World Heavyweight Championship on NXT next week. Many anticipated that Breakker's call-out would lead to his return to RAW, given The Visionary's open challenge for the championship. However, it seems WWE may have other plans in store for the workhorse champion in light of his former rival Logan Paul making a comeback on the next edition of RAW.

Upon re-signing with WWE following WrestleMania 39, Paul cited his interest in going after a championship. He did not highlight which title, and having already gone up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year, it is highly unlikely their paths will collide anytime soon.

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul feuded at The Show of Shows, where the former was the victor. The YouTuber could now be aiming for The Visionary's title, given their history.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to win the title. In the following weeks, The Judgment Day put him on notice, thus magnifying the tension in the faction.

Johnny Gargano could potentially challenge Seth Rollins

Although it's called the World Heavyweight Championship, a WWE Superstar doesn't necessarily need to be a heavyweight to fight for it. In the past, legends like Rey Mysterio have even won the previous incarnation of the title.

Following Seth Rollins' open challenge this week, Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to tease his return. The 35-year-old was a notable part of NXT from 2017 to 2021 before making his main roster debut. His last match was on the red brand last month, where he competed in the Battle Royal to determine the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite being a prominent part of NXT's roster for several years, Gargano has seemingly been unable to connect with fans on RAW. For Johnny Gargano to respond and go up against someone of Seth Rollins' stature could provide him with the apt platform for a push on RAW.

With Money in the Bank around the corner and the winner earning an opportunity to go up against a champion of their choosing, The Visionary needs to be cautious. With WWE not looking to break Roman Reigns' streak anytime soon, many stars could be vying for the World Heavyweight Championship.

