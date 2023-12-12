Did Seth Rollins quietly ditch his gimmick on WWE RAW? Analyzing why fans think so

Seth Rollins cut a fiery promo on WWE RAW tonight. The Visionary confronted CM Punk for the first time in nearly a decade. Both superstars traded barbs on the microphone before The Straight Edge Superstar announced that he will be entering the Men’s Royal Rumble Match next month.

The fans are praising Rollins’ latest promo with some calling it his best mic work in recent memory. A Twitter user said that Punk brought the best out of Rollins on the mic as the Visionary sounded like a real world's champion tonight on WWE RAW.

It is possible that we could see a more intense version of Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania 40. The Visionary was all about business on the red brand this week. He did not ask the crowd to sing his song or crack some jokes like he did in his previous promos.

Punk vs. Rollins is very much rooted in the Messiah’s real-life issues with The Straight Edge Superstar. The current World Heavyweight Champion even referenced his real-life heat with the potential challenger during their promo on WWE RAW this week.

When is Seth Rollins’ next title defense on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins last televised title defense came against Jey Uso on the December 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Both men delivered a fantastic match. In the end, the Visionary put away the challenger with a Curb Stomp to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced tonight that Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Drew McIntyre on the new year's edition of WWE RAW. The match will take place on January 1, 2024. The Scottish Warrior had failed to defeat the Visionary for the championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

