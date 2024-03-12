Did Seth Rollins set the plot for his own downfall at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the champion's words on WWE RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW began with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre doing what they do best - taking constant shots at each other. While both men seemed to make some great points, it looks like The Visionary has set the plot for his own downfall.

During the segment, Rollins kept telling Drew how he would end The Bloodline with Cody Rhodes. While the confidence shown by the champion is great, it could lead to McIntyre snapping and costing The Visionary big time at WrestleMania 40.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Seth Rollins will team up with fellow RAW star Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. While many expect Rollins and Rhodes to win, the former's recent segment could lead to Drew McIntyre snapping and costing the RAW stars their match at WrestleMania.

While the suggested angle is mere speculation, it won't be surprising to see something like this happen since The Scottish Warrior is looking to establish himself as a massive heel. Regardless of what happens, it's clear that the Road to WrestleMania 40 is going to be very interesting.

RAW star Seth Rollins recently spoke about the significance of main eventing WrestleMania 40

Back when Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, if someone mentioned him and Seth Rollins teaming up, they wouldn't have been taken seriously. After all, Rhodes and Rollins were massive rivals. However, the RAW stars put their rivalry behind them and became friends.

Their friendship has reached a point where they will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

Recently, after teaming up with Cody Rhodes to beat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa during a live event, Rollins spoke about the significance of being in the main event at WrestleMania 40.

"We are how many days away from WrestleMania? 27 days from WrestleMania,” Rollins said. "I got something I want to tell you guys. I know I had that big cash-in at WrestleMania 31 and I kind of snuck my way into the main event. But this year will be what I consider my first WrestleMania main event," said Rhodes.

Until now, Seth Rollins' major focus has been on his match against The Bloodline. While that's understandable, he must not let it affect his World Heavyweight Championship title defense against Drew McIntyre.