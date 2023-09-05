Did Seth Rollins take a shot at John Cena on WWE RAW? Analyzing his words

After a well-earned victory at Payback, Seth Rollins was the man people were eager to hear from on RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion's match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the PLE earned the appreciation of several fans and wrestlers around the world.

Even though Rollins retained his title, Nakamura did not leave any stone unturned in making the task difficult. Hence, fans were keen on knowing what the former had to say about his match at Payback. While Rollins did speak about the contest, he opened his promo by seemingly taking a shot at John Cena.

Addressing the crowd at Spectrum Center in North Carolina, Seth Rollins began his promo by saying he was the host for the evening. This statement by the 37-year-old could be a shot at Cena, who hosted Payback last Sunday. While this is speculative, there is a chance of it being a reality.

Further in the segment, Rollins challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match, but The King of Strong Style turned him down. However, Rollins rushed to the ring during Nakamura's subsequent match against Ricochet to attack the Japanese star.

Seth Rollins and John Cena will team up next week

Last month, the WWE Universe in India was delighted when the promotion announced the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad. Given the fact that WWE was returning to the sub-continent after a long time, fans were excited to see which superstars would compete at the event.

With speculation running wild around the lineup for Superstar Spectacle, WWE further increased the excitement by announcing that John Cena would appear at the event. Later, it was reported he would team up with Seth Rollins to face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Since then, many around the WWE Universe have been excited to see this match consisting of four top WWE Superstars. While this moment is going to be massive for Vinci and Kaiser, Rollins, too, would love to make the most of the opportunity of working with a wrestling veteran in Cena.

Cena recently made his return to WWE. After appearing on SmackDown last week and then hosting Payback, the Cenation leader will be at Superstar Spectacle and will be part of consecutive SmackDown episodes. It will be interesting to see what Cena does on the blue brand.

