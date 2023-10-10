Did Seth Rollins tease former WWE star's return on RAW (it's not CM Punk)? Subtle clue you might have missed

Seth Rollins fought valiantly against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023 and surprised the world when he withstood The King of Strong Style’s vicious attacks on his lower back. Some expected The Visionary to take a break before returning to the ring for another challenge, but Rollins has other plans.

The World Heavyweight Champion was back on the latest edition of WWE RAW and already set a match for himself at Crown Jewel 2023. Seth Rollins announced he will take on Drew McIntyre at the upcoming premium live event, and fans are excited about this!

However, The Visionary may have given away something more than what’s coming up for the World Heavyweight Championship. While speaking to The Scottish Warrior, he mentioned 3MB, which is McIntyre’s former stable involving Jinder Mahal and former superstar Heath Slater. It’s possible that WWE may have indicated a reunion for 3MB, considering Slater’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling is supposed to expire soon. On the other hand, Jinder Mahal is already working in WWE as a part of Indus Sher.

It’s possible Slater can return to WWE and come together with Drew McIntyre to unleash havoc on WWE RAW. The reunion can be used as a catalyst for McIntyre’s heavily rumored heel turn in the coming future.

Drew McIntyre stops Damian Priest from cashing-in against Seth Rollins

Ever since losing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023, Damian Priest has been desperate to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract. He wanted to do it at Fastlane 2023 itself, but Rhea Ripley talked him out of it.

On the October 9, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest had the perfect opportunity to cash-in against Seth Rollins. He slammed The Visionary against the ring floor and gestured for the Money in the Bank briefcase. Dominik Mysterio ran out to the arena with the briefcase and a referee while McIntyre was already standing on the ramp.

The Scottish Warrior stopped Mysterio from going to Priest, head-slammed ‘Dirty’ Dom, and threw away the MITB briefcase.

Damian Priest looked at the actions unfolding with frustration while Drew McIntyre walked out of the arena.