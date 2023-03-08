Did Shawn Michaels hint Triple H was no longer associated with NXT's decision making? Deciphering the WWE Hall of Famer's recent statements 

Shawn Michaels had overtaken an administrative role in WWE in the past decade. He initially mentored and coached talent on NXT, before being bumped up to producer and eventually Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Ever since the allegations against Vince McMahon became public knowledge last year, Triple H resumed his role backstage for WWE programming. Ahead of Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Hunter announced that he had been designated the role of Chief Content Officer (CCO). Many believe he continues to contribute to the company's developmental brand too.

On the latest edition of NXT, Grayson Waller hosted HBK as a special guest on his show 'Waller Effects'. Tensions have been brewing between the two over the past few weeks, to the extent that Michaels had to have the NXT star kicked out of the arena for throwing a tantrum backstage. During the segment, the 32-year old star went off on a fiery rant calling out Shawn Michaels' feud with Bret Hart, and claiming Triple H's health scare a couple of years ago enabled him to procure the designation he currently held. The 57-year old fired back with responses claiming he had no assistance in overlooking NXT and was the sole decision maker and leader of the developmental brand.

During the segment, an irate Waller also challenged HBK to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver. The NXT Executive turned down the offer and announced Waller's former rival Johnny Gargano as his opponent.

Could Shawn Michaels come out of retirement for one last match?

The last time Shawn Michaels competed in the ring was at Crown Jewel in 2018, where he teamed up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. Following the event, HBK made sporadic appearances on NXT but in an administrative capacity.

His recent appearance on NXT along with Grayson Waller led to the wrestling fraternity questioning whether they would get to witness one last match by the Hall of Famer. However, a few months ago, the multi-time WWE Champion dismissed claims of a potential return to the ring:

"No, no. Once a decade, yeah no. I’ve had that final match. Nope. Father time waits on no man. I’m good. And I’m unbelievably happy with my career, and it is now time to watch the next generation flourish." [H/T EWrestling News]

Given the intensity of the tension between Shawn Michaels and Waller and the uncertainty of the wrestling world, fans might get to witness the WWE legend contribute to the latter's upcoming match. At RAW is XXX, HBK reunited with DX for a brief segment with Imperium, Seth Rollins and The Street Profits.

