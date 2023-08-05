Did SmackDown leak a major spoiler about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's SummerSlam match? Analyzing the observations so far!

The final stop before SummerSlam 2023 was on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, where Jey Uso faced Solo Sikoa in the main event. Jey emerged victorious, defeating The Enforcer in a clean finish. Despite the loss, Sikoa tried to ambush Jey, but the latter fought back and put him down with some chair shots. Uso is riding high after taking down his little brother as he sets his sights on Reigns.

However, fans have noticed a potential spoiler regarding the match between Reigns and Jey Uso. They observed a similar scenario on the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39, where Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Rhodes secured a clean victory against Sikoa, becoming the first star to do so. Despite this, Rhodes ended up losing his match against Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Jey Uso pinned Solo right before



#SmackDown Cody Rhodes pinned Solo right before WrestleMania and ultimately lost to Roman Reigns.Jey Uso pinned Solo right before #SummerSlam and…

The recent development on SmackDown, where the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion pinned Solo Sikoa, has led fans to speculate that Jey may suffer the same fate as The American Nightmare did in his clash against Roman Reigns. It has been observed in the past that stars who gain momentum on the final show before a premium live event often end up losing their matches at the event.

However, it is important to note that these are just observations and fan speculations, and the winner of the Tribal Combat between Reigns and Jey Uso is anybody's guess at this time.

The Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023 will lend an emotional touch to The Bloodline saga

After getting pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, The Tribal Chief was called out in a Tribal court by The Usos. However, Roman Reigns and Sikoa retaliated, brutally attacking the twins and sending Jimmy Uso to the hospital. On the same show, Jey confronted Reigns and challenged him to an undisputed world championship match.

This confrontation led to a contract signing segment, during which Jey unexpectedly tore up the contract and proposed a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam.

The Bloodline saga is slowly reaching its culmination with stakes higher than ever. Not only will Jey Uso become the new undisputed world champion if he wins, but he will also become the new Tribal Chief. The story has been one of the most captivating in the history of pro wrestling and has also been an emotional rollercoaster for fans.

The Tribal Combat ensures that there is a more emotional and family-oriented touch to the ongoing Bloodline saga. This was also demonstrated during the promo vignette hyping the bout. The Anoa'i family seniors shared their thoughts and discussed the significance of the contest in what was a captivating package.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out at SummerSlam and what the future holds for the stable.

