Did SmackDown tease potential leaders for a Survivor Series WarGames match? Looking at the clues

At Survivor Series WarGames, there is a high possibility of a match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown. The first sign of this match becoming a possibility was seen last week on SmackDown when Triple H announced that RAW and SmackDown would have separate General Managers.

However, while last week was a probable sign, developments this week hint at WWE booking a potential RAW vs. SmackDown match. As per recent developments on SmackDown, it seems WWE has teased potential leaders for both brands if they face each other at Survivor Series.

Assuming a brand vs. brand match takes place at Survivor Series, Jey Uso could be leading RAW, whereas his brother Jimmy might lead SmackDown. The reason why these two men could lead their respective brands was seen on RAW and SmackDown this week.

While Jimmy interfered in Jey's business and cost him the Tag Team Titles on RAW, Jey returned the favor by appearing on SmackDown and launching an attack on his brother.

The feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso also got the General Manager's into what seemed to be an argument on SmackDown. Hence, if WWE is going to book a RAW vs. SmackDown match at Survivor Series WarGames, it would make sense for Jey and Jimmy to lead their brands.

WWE has increased seating capacity for Survivor Series WarGames

In recent times, WWE has experienced unparalleled success. Time after time, the promotion has pushed great content, and the same can be seen with how fans are responding to the product. The proof of the same could be seen when WWE made a recent change to Survivor Series.

Since there has been a major demand for the Survivor Series WarGames this year, WWE has decided to increase the seating capacity for the Premium Live Event. As per WrestleTix, the Stamford-based promotion has added 2,784 seats to take the new seating capacity to 15,342. The tweet also mentioned the sections in the stadium which have seen an increase in the seating capacity.

While this is great news for those who are going to be present at Survivor Series, it is also good for the people who will be present for SmackDown the day before. An increased seating capacity for Survivor Series would translate to the same outcome for SmackDown, which will take place a day before the premium live event.

WWE's increased seating capacity in this year's Survivor Series WarGames shows the success they have achieved this year. Despite not announcing a single match, the demand for the event has already surpassed expectations. For those unaware, the Survivor Series Premium Live Event will take place on November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

