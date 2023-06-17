Did Solo Sikoa just speak for the first time on SmackDown tonight? Here's what fans must know

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa is a man who speaks with his fists, but not with his words. A man of few words, Sikoa is not known to speak a lot. However, this week on SmackDown, the 30-year-old stunned the WWE Universe when he uttered his first serious dialogue.

As Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa were awaiting Jey Uso's decision on SmackDown, failed attempts by Paul Heyman led to Sikoa speaking. While Reigns did not seek Solo's help, hearing the latter speak shocked many. He said:

"You need me to handle this, my Tribal Chief?"

The WWE Universe questioned if this was the first time Sikoa spoke on SmackDown. The answer to that question would be no. Solo was also seen warning The Usos on an episode of SmackDown before Backlash 2023. On the June 2nd edition of SmackDown, Sikoa spoke a serious dialogue when he seemingly appeared to betray Roman Reigns.

However, later on, he went against The Usos to stay with The Tribal Chief. As the story of The Bloodline keeps evolving, it won't be a surprise to see Sikoa open up even more.

Jey Uso decline to join forces with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

For the past few weeks, the centre focus of SmackDown was The Bloodline. With Jimmy Uso seeking out, the ball was in Jey Uso's court to decide if he wished to remain with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

After weeks of thinking and advice, Jey finally made his decision on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso seemed visibly upset and looked like he would join The Bloodline. However, the 37-year-old shocked the WWE Universe when he joined forces with his brother Jimmy and super-kicked Reigns.

While Solo Sikoa tried to interfere, he too met with the same fate. Reigns did stand back on his feet and seemed to confront The Usos, but before he could do anything, The Tribal Chief was a victim of double superkicks from the twin brothers.

Roman Reigns might feature in the main event of Money in the Bank

Last month, it was confirmed that The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would make his appearance at Money in the Bank. While no match or challenger was announced, hearing about Reigns' appearance excited fans all over.

However, as per reports, not only will Roman Reigns appear at Money in the Bank, but he will also feature in the main event. Reports suggest that Reigns might clash against Jimmy Uso in the main event of the PLE.

Considering how things went this week on SmackDown with Jey Uso choosing against The Bloodline, watching Reigns in action at MITB seems to be a real possibility. If not in singles action, it won't be surprising to see Reigns team up with Solo Sikoa against The Usos.

