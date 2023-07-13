Did The Bloodline's turmoil force a 44-year-old star to delay his WWE return? What fans must know

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, The Bloodline took up a significant part of the show. Due to the episode's intensity, plans for WWE legend Carlito's return might have been affected.

At Money in the Bank, The Usos won against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, further igniting the feud within The Bloodline. When it looked like The Tribal Chief was about to submit to Jey, he delivered a low blow. A brawl ensued, and Jimmy had to be stretched out from the arena. The episode closed with Jey Uso returning to the building after aiding his brother. He attacked Solo and Roman before hinting at a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Despite all of this, it should be clear that Carlito's return was already planned not to occur at the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown due to the scheduled segment. As per PWInsider, the 44-year-old's return would have been lost in the wake of The Bloodline, and his return is planned for some other time.

It's being reported that Carlito will join LWO upon his return, whom he sided with against The Judgment Day at this year's Backlash in Puerto Rico.

What is the major hint that Carlito is returning to WWE soon?

Carlito, in his brief WWE return in 2021 and his Backlash 2023 appearance

The former superstar had sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion since his release in 2010. However, a long-term return may be in the works.

The EVP of Great North Wrestling, Jack Kilby, confirmed that Carlito has signed with WWE. The former expressed that the latter was booked for a GNW show but had to cancel since he already resigned with the Stamford-based promotion.

"The issue with Carlito was after the tremendous ovation that he received in the Backlash pay-per-view, I would say he had the pop of the night there, and just tremendous physical condition along with his charisma that he's always brought to the table, it was kind of a race for the indies to sign Carlito for an appearance before what a lot considered was inevitable would happen and that would be re-signing with WWE. And unfortunately by the time we locked him down for September the 15th. We went through the process of arranging his appearance."

What is next for The Bloodline in WWE?

Fans are now set to see if Roman Reigns will accept the challenge Jey Uso has laid out for him, which will possibly take place at this year's SummerSlam.

Due to Jimmy's state, there's also the possibility his twin will compete alone. As for The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa will change sides after recent events in the company.

With WWE SmackDown on for this week, only Jey Uso may appear to address the turmoil in The Bloodline further and urge his cousin to accept the bout.

