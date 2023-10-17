Did The Judgment Day create the biggest takeover in WWE history? Insight into what we know so far

On the latest edition of RAW, The Judgment Day walked out happy after Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The same was possible because Jimmy Uso interfered and superkicked Jey during the match.

While all members of The Judgment Day again have gold, the heel faction might have created history by setting up the biggest takeover. The fact Jimmy Uso interfered and helped Judgment Day could mean that the heel faction and The Bloodline are working together, setting aside the differences.

If this is true, then WWE could book a mega match between the two heel factions against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series. Given all five men on the RAW roster have something against The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, this match would make perfect sense.

However, before it happens, it will be worth observing how Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman react to Jimmy Uso interfering on RAW this week. The coming weeks on both shows will be crucial given that the Stamford-based promotion will develop storylines leading to Survivor Series.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline previously shook hands on Smackdown

The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are two of the strongest factions in WWE. While both teams are strong, one can only imagine what would happen if they joined forces. A glimpse of it was seen on SmackDown two weeks ago.

At that time, Judgment Day arrived on SmackDown and invaded The Bloodline's locker room. Later, Rhea Ripley offered Paul Heyman a deal for both factions to get together. While Heyman said he liked the idea, he would have to get it authorized by The Tribal Chief.

Toward the end of the show, when Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa were cornered against John Cena and LA Knight, Judgment Day appeared and walked towards Heyman. Upon seeing the faction, Heyman shook hands with Ripley and screamed, "Authorized."

While both factions were beaten by Cena, Knight, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes that day, today's incident of Jimmy helping Judgment Day win could be an extension of the handshake between Ripley and Heyman on SmackDown. Given the hype around it, the development of this story will be interesting to follow.