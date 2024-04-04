Did The Rock break character to praise his WrestleMania 40 opponents? Analyzing the WWE star's words

The Rock wants to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest of all time, and fans are onboard! The match card itself speaks volumes about what the WWE Universe is about to witness on April 6th and 7th, 2024.

If you have watched recent episodes in which The Final Boss was present, you must have been thrilled to see Hollywood Heel Rock shred Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and the Cody Crybabies with his words, while making The American Nightmare bleed with the very customized belts he brings to the shows. The man is always in character!

Now, recently, he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon along with Roman Reigns. The Bloodline members discussed WrestleMania 40, their careers, and even shared stories about their lives outside the ring. During this conversation, The Brahma Bull did break character for a couple of seconds to praise Cody Rhodes, and maybe even Seth Rollins to a certain extent.

The People's Champ referred to The American Nightmare and The Visionary as "bada**es in their own right". It does not require further explanation that referring to someone as a "bada**" in the pro-wrestling business is an absolute compliment!

So yes, The People's Champ did break character for a few seconds to give credit where it's due. Furthermore, he compared The American Nightmare of the WWE Universe to Luke Skywalker, the good guy in the Star Wars Universe.

Nevertheless, he reverted to his character rather swiftly and ensured the world knew that there could only be one winner, and it would be the team of The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss.

The Rock continues to go "off script"

The WWE Universe is well aware of the company's PG rules. No superstar is allowed to use certain words that are deemed non-PG. However, it's different for The Final Boss, and why not? After all, he is the boss as part of TKO's Board of Directors.

After making Cody Rhodes bleed on WWE RAW, The Rock took to social media to claim that no script can have him turn off his passion. Therefore, a producer yelling "cut" is not the end of a segment for him. Well, he has claimed the same again!

On the go-home episode of WWE RAW, The Rock targeted the referee, hitting him with the belt when he came out to check on Seth Rollins. Afterwards, he took to social media to claim:

"Everyone knows how I feel when RAW or SmackDown goes off the air - just because a script says we stop, doesn’t mean The Rock stops. No one is safe. Including referees."

The Rock's heel turn has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Fans will just have to wait and see if he and Roman Reigns come out on top on Night One of The Show of Shows.

