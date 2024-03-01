Did The Rock drop a hint on his WWE future after WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

The Rock is returning for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and is scheduled for more episodes until WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull returned to WWE to 'save' The Show of Shows after Brock Lesnar had to be excluded from their plans and CM Punk got injured and was thus unable to take part in The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although the WWE Universe now knows that The Great One will be around till WrestleMania 40, no one quite knows what plans The Rock has, following the conclusion of The Show of Shows. There is, however, a possibility that he has hinted at regarding his WWE future through his social media post.

He took to social media with a compilation of moments from WrestleMania 40’s kickoff press event and captioned it to mark his passion for the industry. He ended the post by penning down “Chapter 1”. If his ongoing battle against Cody Rhodes, as a part of The Bloodline is the first chapter, fans can expect to see developments in his story once WrestleMania XL is over.

The prospect of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still being considered one of the biggest matches of the current era. Even though it was teased for WrestleMania XL, Triple H finally did make Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns official.

It’s possible that once he has ensured Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the next chapter of The Bloodline will begin where The Rock and Roman Reigns lock horns for ‘The Head of the Table’.

Cody Rhodes has issued an open challenge to The Rock

The Brahma Bull humiliated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40’s kickoff press event by slapping him. Even though Cody Rhodes couldn’t retaliate, owing to interference from others, pulling them apart, he did address the slap at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins worked a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber where The American Nightmare issued an open challenge to The Great One, claiming he’s ready to take him on anytime.

The People's Champ is expected to address the challenge on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

