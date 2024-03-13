Did The Rock and John Cena make a mistake by not promoting WrestleMania 40 at the Oscars? Dwayne Johnson weighs in

The Rock is currently engaged in the Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline Saga. The Great One will team up with Roman Reigns to take on The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The result of this tag team match will eventually impact the Night 2 showdown between Reigns and Rhodes.

Besides this, John Cena recently made headlines again after his latest n*de appearance at the Oscars. Amid this, a picture went viral on the internet, where The Brahma Bull was seen sharing a moment with The Cenation Leader backstage at the show.

Johnson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where The People's Champ was asked if he and Cena missed the opportunity to promote WrestleMania 40 at the Academy Awards.

Jimmy suggested that the new Bloodline member and Cena should have attacked each other with a steel chair to publicize the same.

However, in response, the legendary wrestler hilariously replied that a half-n***d John Cena wasn't someone he wanted to attack at that moment.

"A half-n***d John Cena isn't the guy who I want to attack in that moment,'' said The Rock. [03:50.9 - 03:55.2]

The Rock might clash against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still impending in the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans might have to wait for a year to witness this once-in-a-lifetime clash between the Samoan stars.

This statement was supported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, who stated that despite the chances of Reigns vs. The Rock at this year's Saudi Arabia show, The Great One might still prefer to have this dream clash at The Show of Shows next year.

''It sure feels like we’re getting [The] Rock vs. Reigns, but whether that’s in Saudi Arabia or at the 2025 'Mania is hard to say. My gut says [The] Rock wouldn’t want that match unless it’s at 'Mania because he’s determined to have it be the biggest match of all-time, and that’s 'Mania," said Meltzer.

It will be interesting to witness how things unfold in the Bloodline Saga and how WWE books the impending showdown between the cousins.