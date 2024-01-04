Did The Rock predict 41-year-old WWE star to rise to superstardom 10 years ago? What fans must know

The Rock has inspired several stars to pursue a WWE career and even helped some of them find their footing in the industry. He once predicted a current star would become a big name in the industry, and the latter is widely compared to him today.

The Rock hosted a reality TV series competition called The Hero in 2013. The show tested contestants physically, mentally, and morally. The last one standing, the hero, received a monetary prize. Nine participants joined the show, and Patty O'Neil emerged victorious. However, the most notable person in the show for pro wrestling fans was Shaun Ricker, who later joined WWE under the LA Knight moniker.

Although Knight didn't win and was eliminated first, Dwayne Johnson still saw massive potential in him. In an old tweet, The Rock said the former champion was a good guy with a potential future in WWE.

You can view his post below:

Knight joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2013 but was let go a year later after being used as only an enhancement talent. Besides making a big name for himself on the independent circuit, he returned to IMPACT Wrestling and NWA.

He returned to WWE in 2021 as part of the NXT brand, where he was a much bigger star. He joined the main roster in 2022 as Max Dupri but dropped the gimmick months later and reverted to his LA Knight moniker, which has led him to great heights.

How does LA Knight feel about being compared to The Rock?

LA Knight battled Dwayne's cousin Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023

The Megastar is widely loved by fans, and many of them have also noticed his similarities with WWE legends. He is often compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and The Rock.

In a chat with the KSDK News, Knight didn't deny taking inspiration from wrestling legends, like The Rock, but had no intentions of copying them. The SmackDown star added while he admired the performers of the past, he aimed to surpass them:

"For me, I'm very much going to make sure that I am me. I don't want to be anybody else; I don't want to try anything else. But if somebody wants to say, 'Hey, look, you modeled yourself on these guys.' Sure, yeah, I can be the Kobe to their Jordan; yeah, why not? But at the same time, I'm not looking to be on their level. I'm looking to be above and beyond anything that they ever did," he said.

What happened the last time LA Knight and The Rock crossed paths in WWE?

Although it has been years since the Hollywood icon and LA Knight met, the former hasn't forgotten about Shaun Ricker. Knight told The Daily Mail that he met The People's Champion when the latter returned to WWE in September last year. They had a simple and quick "good to see you again" exchange backstage.

The Great One's prediction was accurate, as Knight is one of the top babyfaces on the SmackDown roster today.