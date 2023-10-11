Did Tony Khan abuse Triple H? Temperatures rise as AEW and WWE NXT clash tonight

Tony Khan has been grabbing headlines in the lead-up to AEW Dynamite going up against WWE NXT tonight. However, he might have crossed the line to abuse Triple H.

For those unaware, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will air at the same time tonight for the first time in a long while. Both Tony Khan and Triple H have planned stellar shows to ensure better ratings. Dynamite is set to feature Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in action, and NXT will feature prominent stars like John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Asuka.

While Dynamite has previously outlasted NXT's ratings, it will be difficult tonight due to main roster stars appearing on the white and gold brand. Amid the tension between the two promotions, Tony Khan took to X to seemingly abuse Triple H and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Haus of Wrestling reported on X (fka Twitter) that Triple H and Shawn Michaels will look to send AEW a message tonight. The All Elite chief quoted the tweet, stating he has a message for The Game and The Show Stopper. He added an image that read "Bald A***ole."

Khan has been promoting Dynamite via his X account since the clash of the shows became official. While some fans have speculated that he is having a meltdown in the quest for ratings, he may just be ensuring that AEW retains all of its fans, as it isn't on a Wednesday, like usual. Anyway, the competition will likely result in better shows for both promotions' fans.

Tony Khan and Triple H have gone all out for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

Both promotions have announced interesting features for tonight's shows. To start, both shows will have commercial-free first 30 minutes for uninterrupted entertainment.

WWE NXT will feature John Cena accompanying Carmelo Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will accompany Breakker for the battle. Also, there have been rumors and teases of a possible appearance from The Undertaker.

Khan is advertising Dynamite as Title Tuesday, as multiple titles are set to be defended on the show. Apart from Adam Copeland's match against Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix will defend the AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley.