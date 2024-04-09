Did Triple H make a mistake by not putting major star on WWE RAW after he lost his title at WrestleMania 40?

Did Triple H make a mistake by not putting Gunther on RAW after WrestleMania 40?

Gunther's 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion ended on the Grandest Stage of them all. The Ring General suffered a defeat at the hands of Sami Zayn, marking one of the most surprising upsets in WrestleMania history.

Expand Tweet

Hours later, fans are split on whether the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion should have been featured on RAW following the Show of Shows.

Should Triple H have put the Imperium leader on RAW in some capacity after his big loss?

Triple H should have let Gunther get his heat back on RAW

There have been numerous great Intercontinental Champions, but none can compare to the remarkable achievements of Gunther.

He elevated a mid-card championship that had been overlooked, one that was not even contested at WrestleMania two years ago, and restored it to a prestigious status not seen since The Ultimate Warrior held it in 1990.

He was the most protected guy in WWE after Roman Reigns, and losing the title on a night when The Rock headlined WrestleMania didn't give him much attention. It would have been beneficial for him to address his loss on RAW or perhaps confront the new Universal Champion Cody Rhodes to regain his momentum.

Gunther should wreak havoc on next week's RAW and get suspended

Next week's episode of RAW from Montreal will see Sami Zayn defend his title against Chad Gable.

Expand Tweet

In the most recent RAW, Gable and Zayn worked together to defeat Imperum's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Gable thanked Zayn and hinted at requesting a favor from him after Zayn won the championship that Gable had avidly desired for so long.

Gunther should return during this match and destroy everybody that comes his way, leading to him getting suspended by the Chief Content Officer.

He should Target the World Title after he returns from Suspension

Once Gunther returns from the suspension as mentioned earlier, he should set his sights on the World Champion.

A match should then be scheduled at the WWE's Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. It would be logical for him to compete against either the World Champion or the Universal Champion in his native land.

If Triple H can keep the Austrian superstar's momentum going all summer, the event will be quite exciting. It would be the most natural and appropriate decision to have Gunther headline the event against the World Champion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here