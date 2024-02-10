Did Triple H quietly cancel current WWE champion's storyline on SmackDown? Exploring potential direction

SmackDown's latest episode was opened by a promo from Triple H, who Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce joined. While The Game took shots at The Rock during this segment, other vital information about the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches was revealed.

During this segment, it was announced that 12 superstars would face each other in one-on-one matches to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber, and the winner of the Chamber match would challenge Seth Rollins. While the announcement drew a cheer from the crowd, it seems Triple H cut the storyline of a superstar.

The superstar in question is Logan Paul. On SmackDown, Nick Aldis was supposed to find a challenger for his United States Championship. However, The Maverick is now booked to compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against The Miz. Hence, it seems Paul's plans to defend his title at the PLE have been dropped by the creative team.

However, if Paul fails to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match, there is a huge possibility he could defend his United States Championship in Perth, Australia.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have qualified for Elimination Chamber on SmackDown

After Triple H's segment on SmackDown, the night's first match was between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. Both men have been unsuccessful in winning world championships lately, so this match was an important opportunity. In a match that lasted nearly 12 minutes, McIntyre registered an impressive win.

With his victory, the Scottish Warrior became the first to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. While this is a significant achievement, McIntyre will look to win the competition in Perth, Australia, and seek redemption against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Later, the main event of SmackDown featured another qualification match between Randy Orton and Sami Zayn. Before the bout, several fans on social media were left confused about whom they should pick to win, given both superstars are massive fan favorites.

However, Orton beat Sami Zayn to become the second man to qualify. While The Viper was celebrating his victory, Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring and had a face-off with Randy Orton as the show went off-air.

