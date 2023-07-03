With many new faces on WWE RAW and SmackDown following the 2023 WWE Draft, other big returns might take place throughout the year. In addition to call-ups, injured stars can make an impact with their returns.

Tommaso Ciampa did that when he returned on RAW two weeks ago to answer The Miz's open challenge. Despite Ciampa returning and stamping out his former alliance with The A-Lister, did Triple H actually scrap a highly-anticipated reunion on RAW?

Ciampa was joined at the hip with Johnny Gargano in NXT. Many thought that the two would reunite on the main roster. It can still happen, but since Ciampa was aligned with The Miz before his hip surgery, he needed to put that angle to bed. He'll likely have another match with the former WWE Champion before reforming DIY.

Ciampa made a statement after his surprise return, claiming that 'sometimes if you want things right, you do it yourself.' That's a pretty on-the-nose reference to a DIY reunion.

With his time with The Miz likely concluding in the next few weeks, a DIY reunion would be the next logical step for Ciampa.

Reforming DIY on RAW could be huge

When The Blackheart joined the main roster last spring, he immediately aligned himself with The Miz. It was a bit strange since Ciampa never followed anyone during his NXT career.

The duo attacked babyfaces like Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles. Ciampa also wore bright colors to match The Miz. During Ciampa's time with The A-Lister, Johnny Gargano was away from wrestling to welcome his first child into the world.

Once Triple H took over Creative duties at SummerSlam, many unsigned stars returned to WWE. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Candice LeRae were among the free agents who rejoined the company.

Ciampa was unable to welcome his friend/foe back on-screen due to having hip surgery. Shortly after Gargano and LeRae showed up on RAW, they rekindled The Way with Lumis. Indi Hartwell was then selected by RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft, and her only appearance was backstage with LeRae.

Since The Blackheart was slated to return to action this summer, many fans and analysts were salivating over a possible reunion of DIY. Gargano and Ciampa were one of the top teams in NXT during their partnership, winning the tag team titles.

The duo also had one of the most memorable and heart-wrenching feuds in the brand's history. With Ciampa healthy and Gargano slated to come back at any moment, NXT history might repeat itself on Monday nights with two longtime rivals and friends in Johnny Wrestling and The Blackheart.

