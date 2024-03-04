Did Triple H set up a 3-time champion's return to WWE after 3296 days? Exploring potential WrestleMania surprise

Triple H has made some interesting creative decisions in the last couple of months. The storylines have thoroughly entertained the WWE Universe, and the WrestleMania 40 match card is becoming more interesting with each passing week.

Speaking of WrestleMania 40, Bayley and IYO SKY were the first two WWE Superstars who made it to the match card. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner challenged her former stablemate after the group turned its back on her.

Unfortunately for Bayley, even Dakota Kai betrayed her on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Role Model is currently outnumbered in her feud against Damage CTRL, but AJ Lee's potential return after 3296 days could help the former even the odds.

During the WWE Women's Championship match, Damage CTRL will likely be at ringside, jeopardizing Bayley's potential victory. The Game could bring back former WWE Superstar AJ Lee at WrestleMania to ensure The Role Model is not alone in her battle against the heel faction.

Bayley and AJ Lee have a good relationship outside of WWE. Hence, the three-time Divas Champion might return to save the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner from Damage CTRL. The two stars have often been pictured together. Moreover, The Role Model has expressed her love for Lee in many interviews.

AJ Lee's husband, CM Punk, is back in WWE, which could also lead to the former's return. The Black Widow's last match came on March 30, 2015, on an episode of RAW. If Lee returns to assist Bayley, she could ultimately end her career in the company on a high note.

Vince McMahon wanted to cancel storyline due to Triple H's real-life feud

In the 1990s, Triple H and The Rock were feuding over the Intercontinental Championship. Interestingly, their rivalry was not limited to WWE programming, as they had real-life heat.

On an episode of A&E's WWE Rivals, Triple H revealed that Vince McMahon offered to move him to a different program due to the former's real-life differences with The Great One:

"I remember Vince said something along the lines to me of like, 'I'll probably move you into something else. I know you and [The] Rock sometimes don't see eye to eye.' I was like, 'Hold on a second, Vince, he and I are money in the ring together. It's magic. I don't give a s**t how well we get along. I'm good working with him every night.'"

Triple H and The Rock recently came face-to-face as part of the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline saga. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a power-struggle storyline featuring the two.

