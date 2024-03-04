Did Triple H stop former WWE Champion from attending Sting's final match? The truth explored

Triple H and Sting were involved in a tense feud during The Icon’s WWE run a decade ago. Both men would square off in a no-qualification match at WrestleMania 31. The match saw the iconic confrontation between the nWO and D-Generation X.

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan would show up to make the save for Sting from members of DX during the match. Speaking of Nash, the former WWE Champion recently announced he won’t be attending the Hall of Famer’s final match at AEW Revolution.

Fans might be wondering if Triple H has anything to do with Nash not attending Sting’s final match. The decisions seem to be Nash’s own. The former Diesel clarified his stance on the controversy during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.

"I never said that [that I was on the WWE payroll]. What I said is I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘Is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work. One of my closest f****ng friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve and I know he will only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit and that’s it," he said.

Who won between Sting and Triple H at WrestleMania 31?

The outcome of the match between The Game and The Icon remains a controversial subject to this day. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion lost the match to the former WWE Champion. Fans were not happy to watch The Vigilante lose to The Cerebral Assassin.

To this day, many people believe Sting was never really seen as a WWE guy by Vince McMahon, and the former Chairman of the Board couldn’t fathom booking one of the top superstars of his former rival company to go over against a top WWE Superstar.

Whatever you may want to believe, it was cool to see nWO and DX invade the ring in a moment that fans had been wanting to see since the Monday Night Wars.

