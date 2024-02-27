Did Triple H subtly confirm Gunther's WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring hints during WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Gunther cut a promo questioning who would be his opponent for WrestleMania 40. The Austrian star was soon interrupted by The Judgment Day, who hinted at Dominik Mysterio being the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

While Dominik might be the frontrunner due to this particular segment, there is a chance Triple H might have other plans for WrestleMania 40. To decide whom Gunther faces at The Showcase of The Immortals, the WWE CCO could go two different ways.

First, Triple H could book The Ring General to defend his title in a ladder match against Sami Zayn, Andrade, Dominik Mysterio, and Chad Gable. The Austrian star confronted Zayn backstage last night on RAW, seemingly hinting at a rivalry between the two in the coming weeks. Andrade also came face-to-face with Dom on this week's red brand.

Second, The Game could simply book Gable to challenge for the Intercontinental Title. On the recent edition of RAW, The Alpha Academy leader was seen talking to Adam Pearce.

In this segment, Gable tried convincing Pearce to give him a title shot. While the latter did not approve of the same, he said he would think about it. While both the above-mentioned angles are speculative, it will be interesting to see the leader of Imperium defend his title in either scenario.

Wrestling veteran suggests real-life Bloodline member could dethrone Gunther

Over the last few years, The Bloodline has dominated WWE. While Roman Reigns cemented his legacy as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Usos reigned as tag team champions. However, as per a wrestling veteran, another real-life Bloodline member could make his debut and dethrone Gunther.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnaon discussed the possibility of Jacob Fatu dethroning the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 40. The WCW veteran mentioned Jacob is the perfect guy because he can talk and is Samoan.

"I wouldn't have a problem with it because Gunther is over enough. Is he going to hold the title forever or give the rub to somebody? So [Jacob] Fatu would be the perfect guy [to dethrone Gunther] because he can talk. He's Samoan. He can go," said Konnan. [From 0:50 to 01:06]

You can check out what Konnan said in the video below:

Jacob Fatu is a cousin of Roman Reigns, who currently is a free agent. While Fatu might not dethrone the Intercontinental Champion, chances of him signing with WWE are high. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion does with him if he joins them.