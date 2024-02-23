Did Triple H subtly confirm highly-anticipated world title match won't happen at WrestleMania? Possible spoiler explored

With Elimination Chamber set to take place in less than 24 hours, Triple H has made several decisions that will impact how the event unfolds. For the most part, The Game has booked an event full of great matches and segments which will most likely be enjoyed by the WWE Universe.

However, along with preparing for Elimination Chamber, it seems he is also thinking about WrestleMania 40. While the results at Elimination Chamber will play a huge role in the booking for WrestleMania, it seems the WWE CCO has already hinted that a potential grudge match won't take place at WrestleMania.

The potential grudge match in question is the one between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Many members of the WWE Universe believed that Morgan was a front-runner to face Ripley at WrestleMania. However, the press conference before Elimination Chamber suggests that Morgan might not be the one to face Ripley.

Despite being present in Australia for her upcoming Elimination Chamber match, Morgan did not appear at the event. Instead, her opponents Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton made appearances. This move could indicate that the three women present at the conference are the favorites to face Ripley.

Triple H made an interesting comment ahead of Elimination Chamber

By hosting Elimination Chamber in Australia, WWE has once again shown its interest in exploring international markets. While Australian fans are content to host the Stamford-based promotion in their country, WWE and Triple H also seem very happy to be down under.

In a video uploaded on WWE’s official Instagram, The Game was seen enjoying the view of Perth from the top of the Optus Stadium. Upon seeing the breathtaking view, Triple H was quick to praise it, and he also added that he was trying to envision 50,000 people in the arena. The WWE CCO said:

"Just the spectacle of this. You know, from not only just one from up here, how beautiful Perth is, umm, as a city and just how wonderful the last couple of days have been, but, umm, I'm trying to envision being up here with 50,000 people in that stadium going crazy; what this experience will be like. Umm, it's quite something. If you're coming to Perth, I highly recommend coming up here; it's spectacular!’

Given the response WWE has received for Elimination Chamber, the event is expected to be a massive hit. If everything goes well, it won't be surprising to see the Stamford-based promotion host Premium Live Events in other major locations too.