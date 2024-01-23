Did WWE accidentally give away massive spoiler on Cody Rhodes' future post Royal Rumble on RAW? What you probably missed

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble this Saturday. The American Nightmare is no stranger to preventing himself from being eliminated in the high-stakes match-up. Could he win the big match following a potential massive spoiler on RAW?

Tonight’s edition of the red brand featured a recap of the past Royal Rumble events. The video package featured superstars who have won the over-the-top-rope extravaganza on multiple occasions. The graphic listed Rhodes’s win last year, followed by some question marks.

WWE might have given away a tease or even an accidental spoiler for the American Nightmare ahead of the big match. It is possible Cody Rhodes could become a two-time Royal Rumble winner on January 27. The last superstar to accomplish the feat was Brock Lesnar in 2022.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar, the Beast is reportedly set to return to WWE television “very soon.” His last in-ring appearance was at SummerSlam 2023. The former multi-time world champion lost to Rhodes in their grudge match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Who did Cody Rhodes eliminate to win Royal Rumble 2023?

Cody Rhodes drew number 30 at Royal Rumble 2023. The 38-year-old superstar last eliminated Gunther to win the high-stakes match-up.

The Ring General lasted one hour, eleven minutes, and forty seconds in the match.

It is worth mentioning that Gunther is one of the nine superstars who have currently declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Imperium’s main man said on RAW tonight that he’ll win the match and face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

