Did WWE accidentally give away the winner of the Queen of the Ring Tournament? Insight into potential clue

The next WWE Premium Live Event is fast approaching. The King and Queen of the Ring tournament will take place two weeks from now in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Qualifying matches determining who will compete in the Finals started last Monday on RAW and will continue this Friday night on SmackDown.

The company has already revealed the first three matches in the opening round, featuring the new Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and Naomi.

All three of them are considered the favorites to go all the way and make it out of the blue brand and fight to become the Queen of the Ring in Jeddah. And the company might have accidentally hinted at Naomi winning the tournament. Let's take a closer look at this.

It is unlikely WWE will break up Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair so soon

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been dominant since they became a tag team, and they won the Tag Team titles at Backlash a few days ago.

Thus, it is highly unlikely that WWE will have the two superstars face each other for a spot in the Finals of the tournament and risk the chance of breaking them up and spoiling the momentum they have gained since WrestleMania 40.

Naomi could benefit from becoming Queen of the Ring

Naomi has emerged as a top star lately, and she even competed for the Women's Championship against Bayley on a recent episode of SmackDown and at Backlash last weekend.

Becoming Queen of the Ring will be a significant boost for her and will help her maintain her momentum. It will also ensure that the Big Three (Cargill, Belair, Naomi) have a title.

WWE wants Jade Cargill to stay in the tag team division for a while

The company has been cautious about Jade Cargill despite her great potential. The creative team is still unsure how she could perform as a singles competitor.

Thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that they want her to stay in the Tag Team Division for a while to build chemistry with the WWE Universe and stay protected until she is at a level to pursue a title run in singles competition.

