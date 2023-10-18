Did WWE accidentally leak John Cena's recruitment for back up against The Bloodline? What we know so far

Since making his return to WWE, John Cena has been involved in a constant tussle with The Bloodline. While the 16-time World Champion teamed up with LA Knight to defeat the heel faction at Fastlane 2023, the rivalry seems far from over, given the return of Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week.

While Cena holds a victory against The Bloodline, the heel faction has the numbers advantage over the Hollywood star. Hence, if Cena must take The Bloodline on, he would have to add more stars to his team. On the latest episode of NXT, it seemed as if WWE accidentally leaked Cena's recruitment for backup against Bloodline.

This week on NXT, Baron Corbin was seen confronting Carmelo Hayes. During the promo, Corbin mentioned spotting Hayes sitting with John Cena and HBK in the latter's office for an hour. While the details of this meeting are unknown, there is a possibility Cena could have met up with Hayes to recruit him.

Since wrestling Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe has been asking the Stamford-based promotion to hand Hayes his main roster debut. Despite losing to Balor at the time, Hayes' in-ring abilities were highly appreciated by the fans. It will be interesting to see if Cena is indeed the one who introduces Carmelo Hayes to the main roster.

Ex WWE figure reveals John Cena did not like him

Before making a name for himself in Hollywood, John Cena was the biggest name in WWE. For years, Cena was the face of the company and was involved in several storylines that led to him arguably becoming the greatest of all time. But, since he transitioned to Hollywood, Cena certainly hasn't been as active as before.

However, the interesting part is, per former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., the 16-time World Champion did not like Hollywood. During an appearance on his podcast, Wrestling with Prince, Prinze Jr. revealed along with Hollywood, Cena did not like him either. He said:

"He just didn't like me, and I thought that was funny, because I knew he would end up in Hollywood one day. And he was like 'Hollywood s*cks.' You shouldn't even be here Mr. Hollywood." (From 31:29 – 31:34)

While John Cena rejected the idea of Hollywood back then, currently, he is one of the biggest stars in the industry. With several movies scheduled to release over the next year, and a strike going on, it will be interesting to see how long Cena's current run with WWE lasts.