Did WWE accidentally spoil the outcome of Seth Rollins' match on Day 1 RAW? Chances of title change analyzed

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins has been targeted by many superstars on RAW. However, no one has been able to defeat him and win his championship. Such has been the dominance of The Visionary on the red brand.

On January 1, 2024, at Day 1 RAW, Rollins will again look to continue this dominance as he will put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre. While fans are awaiting to witness this match, there is a chance the Stamford-based promotion might have accidentally leaked the result of this contest.

During the latest edition of RAW, CM Punk and Seth Rollins indulged in a verbal battle after the former signed with the red brand. Toward the end of this segment, Punk mentioned he is declaring for the Royal Rumble, and if he wins, then the 45-year-old would go after Rollins.

Punk's certainty that Rollins would be champion until then suggests that Seth Rollins might retain his title on Day 1 RAW. If this happens and The Scottish Warrior is unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he will be frustrated. It will be interesting to see what happens in this contest.

WWE Legend claims Seth Rollins meant everything he said to CM Punk on RAW

When CM Punk was away from WWE, Seth Rollins said plenty about him. Hence, fans were always curious to see the two compete at some point. Finally, when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE Universe was convinced the duo would now feud.

The latest edition of RAW witnessed WWE planting seeds for a potential feud between Rollins and Punk. During their promo on the red brand, both men had a go at each other. Rollins told Punk he must not call WWE his home. As per WWE legend Bully Ray, this animosity between the two is real. He said:

"I believe it is all real. First of all, the animosity between Seth and Punk. And I think Seth has more animosity for Punk because we know what Seth said while Punk was away. He meant everything he said, talking about how Punk 'don't you ever call this place home.' Dave, what was the biggest problem that I had with Punk's promo on RAW? [You thought that it was safe.] But I didn't like the word 'home.'

In the coming weeks on RAW, it will be interesting to see how WWE continues to build a feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Many believe the duo will have a match at WrestleMania 40.

