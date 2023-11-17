Did WWE accidentally spoil plans for 7-time champion following Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing the clues

This year's Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

The company has already announced some significant matches for the upcoming event, including the Men's WarGames match between Team Cody Rhodes and Judgment Day. However, the current advertisement from the company has led to the belief that WWE might have unintentionally spoiled plans for Shinsuke Nakamura following Survivor Series 2023.

This possibility stems from the recent advertisement for the December 1, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, where Seth Rollins is now advertised to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a dark match. This has led to speculation that after the Survivor Series, the King of Strong Style might be in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship and engage in a feud with the Visionary once again.

It's worth noting that Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura just ended their feud, and The Visionary secured victories over Nakamura at both Payback and Fastlane 2023.

However, despite the advertisement and the previous heat between these two, Nakamura is probably unlikely to once again feud with Rollins for the World Title following Survivor Series. The potential reason is because the match is a dark match, meaning it will not be broadcast during the regular airing of the blue brand.

Additionally, dark matches are often booked as random entertainment for live fans in attendance and may not align with ongoing storylines. A recent example of this was the dark match between Jey Uso and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship after a SmackDown episode. This match seemed illogical in the context of the ongoing storyline, as Gunther is currently feuding with The Miz, and Jey Uso is participating in the WarGames match for Team Rhodes.

Despite the seeming unlikelihood of another World Title feud for Shinsuke Nakamura in the near future, it will be interesting to see how his character evolves in the upcoming weeks, particularly after his recent cryptic promos.

Survivor Series 2023 might be marked as the location for Randy Orton's in-ring comeback

At the upcoming Premium Live Event, one of the most significant surprises that fans might anticipate is the return of Randy Orton. As of right now, he is likely to join Team Rhodes as the fifth member in the Men's WarGames match against Judgment Day.

The potential return of The Viper adds considerable anticipation and excitement to the upcoming Survivor Series show. If this unfolds, it will mark Orton's first in-ring appearance since May 2022.

