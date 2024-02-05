Did WWE accidentally spoil Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent? Analyzing the clues

Randy Orton failed to become a 15-time world champion on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The Viper was a part of the Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024. Roman Reigns retained his title following a distraction from Solo Sikoa.

Solo versus Orton now seems to be the direction for a future premium live event. The official Instagram of WWE Games recently dropped a screenshot from an ambulance match featuring The Legend Killer and the Enforcer.

While both men could realistically square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All given the confrontations they’ve had over the past few months, the screen grab from WWE 2K24 doesn’t appear to be a spoiler.

It is worth mentioning that Randy Orton has already had a singles match with Solo Sikoa. Both men squared off on the December 19, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Jimmy Uso, LA Knight and AJ Styles also tried to get involved in the match-up.

The Viper would pick up the win with an RKO.

When was Randy Orton’s last WWE WrestleMania match?

The last time Orton competed at a WWE WrestleMania PLE was in 2022. The Viper and Matt Riddle successfully defended the RAW Tag Team Championship against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits in a triple threat match.

The 14-time world champion was forced to miss WrestleMania 39 in 2023 due to his injuries. He’d return to WWE television after 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Orton showed up in the final moments of the Men’s WarGames Match to give Team Cody a decisive win over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

He then signed exclusively with WWE SmackDown to renew his rivalry with The Bloodline. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Randy Orton on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

