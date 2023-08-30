Did WWE accidentally tease long term plans for SmackDown star? Major clue hidden in plain sight

In recent times, WWE SmackDown has been dominated by the story of The Bloodline. While the faction has grabbed the attention of wrestling fans around the world, Jey Uso's departure has been a major subject of discussion. Since he announced he was quitting three weeks ago, not much is known about his future.

However, WWE has accidentally teased a plan for the return and future of Jey Uso. While the 38-year-old superstar is not advertised for SmackDown or Payback, he is on the poster of Fastlane, which is set to take place on October 7, 2023.

This means once Payback is over, Jey could return to the blue brand. The 38-year-old superstar's feud with his brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could be extended till then. It would also be interesting to see how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will involve himself in this rivalry.

Jimmy Uso will return this week on the blue brand to address the WWE Universe. Wrestling fans will be keen to know what he says about Jey. This week's episode of SmackDown will be crucial to the story of The Bloodline.

SmackDown superstar Jey Uso recently paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

When WWE Creative Head Triple H confirmed the news of Bray Wyatt's death, the wrestling world was shocked and shattered.

The untimely demise led to several fans and wrestlers paying tributes to The Wyatt Family leader. Fans and superstars around the world spoke about what an outstanding wrestler and human being Bray was.

One man who added to the same was SmackDown superstar Jey Uso. On Instagram, he wrote he was going to miss Bray Wyatt. The 38-year-old also added he would miss Wyatt's handshake. Paying his tribute to Wyatt, Jey Uso wrote:

"Im gon miss him. Especially his laugh. And the handshake. RIP uso."

Check how Jey Uso paid his tribute to Bray Wyatt in the Instagram post below:

In paying his tribute to Bray, Jey Uso joined several superstars who spoke about the former's kindness. Several fans on Twitter wrote about the beautiful interactions they had with the former WWE Champion. RAW superstar Braun Strowman even credited his success to Wyatt.

Naturally, Bray Wyatt was more than just a WWE Superstar. The late wrestler impacted several people, and the same could be seen on SmackDown last week, as several superstars came out to pay tribute to him.

