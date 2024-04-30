Did WWE add a major loophole in a popular title following a massive announcement on Night 2 of the Draft? 

The WWE Draft is in full swing as more wrestlers and factions get reshuffled. Instead of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon took the drafting honors on the April 29, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW. Notably, one of the creative team's decisions has created a major loophole in the upcoming contention for a popular championship.

Draft decided to keep Jade Cargill in SmackDown, ensuring she remained with her tag team partner, Bianca Belair. However, Damage CTRL was drafted to RAW instead. This also removed the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane and Asuka. How will the Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Belair and Cargill compete if they are on different brands? Here’s what could be in WWE's plans.

#3 Cargill and Belair could annex the WWE Women’s Tag Titles for SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The women’s division in WWE has three championship titles: the RAW Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The tag titles are the only common gold between brands for female superstars.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have already climbed the number-one contender's ladder for the tag titles held by the Kabuki Warriors. If this duo wins against the Damage CTRL members, they could successfully steal a championship from RAW, putting SmackDown over. However, this creative loophole has also given rise to another possibility.

#2. The WWE women’s division may finally receive brand-specific tag titles

Expand Tweet

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships have been split into two for a very long time in the men’s division. But, no such change has been seen in the women’s division. While the men’s tag titles remained with just one team as the undisputed ones last year, they have recently been split again.

As Team Awesome Truth and Team A-Town Down Under now have brand-specific tag titles, the same could be done with the women’s division.

#1. The unification of the women’s championships

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 38 saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns compete with each other for a title unification match. The Tribal Chief emerged from that match as the holder of the WWE Championship (SmackDown) and the Universal Championship (RAW).

Expand Tweet

If the loophole created will result in cross-brand contention of the tag titles, the same can happen for the Women’s Championship. Thus, the unification of both top titles might be possible under one fighter in the future in the women’s division.