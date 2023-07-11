Did WWE cancel 34-year-old star's rumored heel turn? Exploring potential directions

WWE Superstars mainly get their character according to their storylines and reactions from the crowd. However, earlier, there were some rumors that the company is planning to have a potential heel turn of a 34-year-old star. The superstar in question is Bianca Belair.

Even, The EST of WWE had recently hinted at her potential villainous character in the company through her actions. Reports also emerged and pointed in the same direction. However, in her recent interview, Belair expressed her difficulty being a heel character in the company.

She also compared her situation with John Cena, who is arguably one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. Belair also mentioned her work for the Make-a-Wish Foundation as a reason behind not turning her heel.

So, it seems like even though she is getting major heat from the fans at Backlash 2023, The EST doesn't want to turn her character into a heel persona. However, the company could turn Charlotte Flair into a complete heel star instead of Bianca Belair.

As of now, The Queen is portraying a tweener character on SmackDown, but there is a possibility that WWE may decide to transition her character into a completely villainous role.

Bianca Belair plans for WWE SummerSlam 2023

The upcoming premium live event of the company is SummerSlam 2023, featuring star attractions like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. Rumors suggest Bianca Belair may be involved in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Belair recently lost her championship to Asuka at Night of Champions 2023. After that, The Queen returned to the blue brand and confronted the Empress of Tomorrow for her title. The Japanese star accepted Flair's challenge, and the match was made official for SmackDown before Money in the Bank in London.

The championship match ended in a no contest as Bianca attacked both the stars. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley and IYO SKY assaulted Asuka and tried to cash in the MITB briefcase before The EST took out The Role Model.

WWE announced that Bianca Belair will have her long-awaited rematch against Asuka for the Women's Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, there is a high possibility that Charlotte Flair will interfere in the match, potentially leading to a disqualification.

Bianca Belair's previous record-breaking reign as the RAW Women's Champion for over 400 days solidified her as one of the top stars in WWE. Given her recent loss to Asuka, it seems unlikely that she will regain the title immediately.

It will be interesting to see how things will turn out at SummerSlam if she is involved in the triple threat championship match.

