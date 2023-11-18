Did WWE cancel former World Heavyweight Champion's big return on Survivor Series weekend? What we know so far

Survivor Series is scheduled to be a star-studded mega event, and WWE is hoping to grab even more eyeballs than previous years. Certain superstars are set to return at the event, with WarGames being the most anticipated match.

One of the names pencilled in to return at Survivor Series is former champion Sheamus. His last match was against Edge at Toronto, and the WWE Universe thoroughly enjoyed the show the duo put up.

The Celtic Warrior was advertised as one of the superstars for the SmackDown shows on November 24th, December 1st, and December 8th. However, in a recent turn of events, he has been removed from the posters, hinting towards a delayed return.

Considering he was out of action because of a shoulder injury, it’s possible that he needs more time to heal before returning to the squared circle. On the other hand, The Celtic Warrior’s contract is reportedly expiring in 2024, and he’s not signed a renewal yet.

Furthermore, the Superstar had expressed his frustration with his booking after WrestleMania 39. The company didn’t utilize him as per his expectations, specially after the momentum he gained following the match. “It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania,” was what he had to say.

Even though it’s unknown as to why Sheamus has been pulled, his absence from the mega event is going to be a disappointment for his fans. In the previous year’s WarGames, Team Sheamus went up against The Bloodline, but unfortunately lost to the heels.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames might witness the return of Randy Orton

Another name in the mix for a highly anticipated return is Randy Orton. Fans haven’t witnessed The Viper in action since May 2022. He took a break for his back surgery, but has since recovered and resumed training.

Reportedly, The Viper will be the fifth person to join Team Cody against The Judgment Day given that Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are supposed to be joined by Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has already turned heel and aligned with Rhea Ripley. However, he is yet to be officially announced for Survivor Series WarGames.

