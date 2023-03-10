Did WWE cancel original plans for Gunther's WrestleMania 39 match? Finding the real reason

The Road to WrestleMania 39 has been loaded with sudden reported changes of plans, and this time, it involves Gunther. A massive showdown was initially planned to determine The Ring General’s next opponent.

A Fatal Five-Way Intercontinental Championship Number 1 Contenders Match is scheduled for SmackDown this Friday. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Xavier Woods have an opportunity to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 39. However, this wasn’t how Gunther’s challenger was supposed to be booked initially.

A couple of weeks ago, Madison Square Garden's official Twitter account announced that a 20-Man Battle Royal would determine the challenger for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Supershow is slated for March 12. It is now unclear whether the bout involving RAW Superstars like Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor will occur or not.

Reports suggested Gunther will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the Showcase of the Immortals. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, based on tonight's match. The company could also pull off a major swerve and let Knight, Kross, or Woods get their moment to shine.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended the idea of celebrities participating at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 will be the second straight year Logan Paul competes at the Show of Shows. He previously defeated The Mysterios alongside The Miz. Now, The YouTuber is scheduled to fight Seth Rollins even though his inclusion on the ‘Mania card is being frowned upon.

Gunther is in favor of the present and future celebrities being involved in WWE. Speaking to Superstar Crossover, he supported celebrity feuds due to the effort they put in.

“Some (WrestleMania) spots won't be available because we have celebrities come in like Bad Bunny or Logan. I get the part that there is a little bit of frustration, but on the other hand, I think it helps us immensely. It helps everybody involved. It helps our business in general to generate way more attention."

The 35-year-old superstar continued:-

"The only thing I think is important is, whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, they have to have a passion for it and has to take it serious to be part of our product. That's the case with the celebrities we have right now."(H/T Fightful)

The Ring General’s last televised title defense was against Madcap Moss on 17 February. It remains to be seen who will challenge him at WrestleMania 39, be it Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, or both.

