Did WWE change its plans for Logan Paul vs Cody Rhodes? Exploring the truth

Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes will battle each other in a marquee match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, there has been a presumption that this was supposed to be a "Winner-Take-All" match with both championships on the line.

Speculation arose, especially after what transpired on last Friday's SmackDown during the contract signing, which included a clause to put both the Undisputed WWE Title and the United States Title on the line. Even though it never materialized, fans have been wondering if there was a last-minute change of plans. However, that is not the case, as WWE did not change the plans for Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul.

During his latest appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Maverick shed light on the ongoing situation and revealed that this was the plan all along.

"Things haven't shifted. [Cathy asked if plans shifted?] No. No, they... [Cathy asked how things have not shifted from Logan's perspective] This was always for Cody's title, not mine. I'm shocked that people are shocked about that," Logan Paul said.

The fans believed since it was going to be a Champion vs. Champion bout, both titles should be on the line in a "Winner-Take-All" match, which was never the plan for the Stamford-based promotion.

Logan Paul will create a unique record in Saudi Arabia

Logan Paul has achieved unfathomable success since stepping foot in the pro wrestling industry. His upcoming match against Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring will be the 12th match of his WWE career.

However, The Maverick will create a unique record at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Paul will become the only WWE Superstar to compete twice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He battled Roman Reigns for the same title at Crown Jewel 2022 in the country. Therefore, the 29-year-old will again walk into an Undisputed WWE Championship match in Saudi Arabia, which will be against The American Nightmare this time.

This will also mark Logan Paul's third appearance at a Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether the social media megastar could capture the coveted title this time. Nevertheless, this unique record, which Paul is set to create this Saturday, exemplifies his unparalleled success in WWE.