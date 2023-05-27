Did WWE drop a major spoiler ahead of Night of Champions 2023?

With Night of Champions 2023 just around the corner, Roman Reigns took it upon himself to seize the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Solo Sikoa.

Reigns was upset with The Usos for losing the titles at WrestleMania 39. When the Usos lost the rematch for the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which they had earlier sworn to their Tribal Chief, he was on the verge of a rage-filled breakdown.

WWE posted an Instagram image suggesting that the tag team championships may soon change hands. Even though the post is WWE's method of teasing fans, the WWE Universe has shown interest in it. Fans are speculating whether Reigns and Solo Sikoa will become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions by the night's end.

If Reigns and Sikoa do win the tag belts, it will open the door for new challengers from both RAW and SmackDown. It may potentially lead to a tag title bout versus The Usos, which would be an exciting main event for any Premium Live Event.

Reigns' transition to the tag team ranks also adds a new element. Given how well Solo Sikoa has been protected and the fact that Reigns will complete 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion at Night of Champions, there is every reason to expect that Reigns will leave Night of Champions 2023 with more gold.

The Bloodline's story is still the most engrossing and engaging aspect of the business. It will be interesting to see what happens at the Night of Champions 2023.

Night of Champions 2023 will not be Reigns' first attempt at capturing the Tag Team titles.

Roman Reigns won his first tag team gold along with Seth Rollins when they beat Team Hell No at the Extreme Rules 2013 PPV. During their reign, new teams were propelled to a higher level by their accomplishments and reputation, including several performances that made The Usos famous.

They held the Tag Team Championships for a total of five months before finally losing the titles to The Rhodes Brothers.

