Did WWE give away the main event of WrestleMania 40? Hint: Not Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns!

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6 and 7, 2024, in Philadelphia. Over the past premiere live events in 2023, The Show of Shows has been referred to multiple times, and many have spoken about bringing their most vicious self to the ring.

The early advertising poster for The Showcase of Immortals features multiple superstars such as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. The promotion may use one night for a women’s main event and another for the men’s.

The men’s main event can be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the only titleholder from the women’s division who is on the poster is Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. It’s possible Titanland is hinting at Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch at The Grandest Stage of All since they’re the only two women from WWE RAW advertised on the poster.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Lincoln Financial Field.

The main events of The Show of Shows are what fans look forward to the most. It sets the rhythm for the rest of the year and is often used as a turning point for character portrayals, betrayals, storylines, and rivalries.

Becky Lynch has spoken about main-eventing WrestleMania 40 against Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been untouchable since she took the gold away from Charlotte Flair. A few women have stepped up to her, such as Raquel Rodriguez and Lyra Valkyria, but none of them are top names that can justify a WrestleMania main event match.

However, Becky Lynch is a top RAW Superstar who hasn’t been in the title picture since losing the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. The Grandest Stage of All can finally be her moment, and it seems like The Man is manifesting it.

During a recent interview, Lynch was asked about whether she’d accompany The Visionary to The Show of Shows. To this, she responded by claiming that she’ll be the one to dethrone Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event.

Currently, Rhea Ripley has been teasing a feud with Raquel Rodriguez, but it’s doubtful that the promotion will drag it on till WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think should main event The Showcase of the Immortals next year? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage