Did WWE give away a major Royal Rumble spoiler? Exploring CM Punk's Elimination chamber addition

CM Punk has been announced for Elimination Chamber 2024 scheduled at Perth, Australia. It’s an exciting announcement for the WWE Universe, especially considering that Punk is announced for Royal Rumble 2024 as well.

It so happens that Punk has been announced for the event, but his exact role at Elimination Chamber 2024 is unknown. It’s possible that the Second City Saint will be in the Chamber Match at the event, but if that happens, he will not be winning Royal Rumble 2024.

Royal Rumble men’s and women’s matches’ winners do not compete in the chamber matches at Elimination Chamber. Keeping that in mind, if Punk is in the chamber match, he’s not winning Royal Rumble 2024. The only way he can win the Royal Rumble men’s match and still be a part of a match at Elimination Chamber is by working a brief feud between the two events which leads to a singles match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

On the other hand, if CM Punk takes part in the chamber match, Cody Rhodes can be a possible winner for the Royal Rumble men’s match. If The American Nightmare wins the match, he’ll become a two-time winner and the fourth man to win two consecutive Royal Rumble men’s matches.

WWE Hall of Famer gives his opinion about CM Punk winning Royal Rumble 2024

Almost everyone in the WWE Universe is speculating about Royal Rumble’s outcome, especially with some of the biggest names on the roster taking part in it. Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his opinion as well, stating he wouldn’t be surprised if Punk doesn’t win the match.

"That's the way the Attitude Era was, you know what I mean? It is slowly coming back there, it's getting there. You didn't just come to see one person, you came to see everybody on that card and that's how it should be. You know so no one person should think they took credit for the whole thing... I would not be surprised if CM Punk didn't win it," said Long.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for January, 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field, Florida.

Predict the winner of Royal Rumble 2024 30-man battle royale in the comment box.

