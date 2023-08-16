Did WWE grant huge Trish Stratus request on RAW? Looking at her previous comments

A big-time stipulation match was announced on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch clashed on the red brand, but things went awry, and the two began fighting all over the building resulting in a double count-out for both women. At one point, Zoey Stark once again made her presence felt and helped Stratus stand tall.

A furious Adam Pearce later confronted Zoey and Trish, revealing that Stratus and Lynch will clash again. This time, however, she won't be able to run, nor will Becky Lynch have to deal with interference as the bout will take place inside a steel cage.

While the Canadian star seemed upset about the announcement on television, it is actually something that the Hall of Famer has said she wants to experience. Stratus revealed her desire to compete inside a cage during an interview with TVA Sports last month.

"Imprison me in a cage. I’ve never had a cage match! And it doesn’t matter what kind of cage. The one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell, or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once, and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, 'My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair?' So now I want a cage!"

While the bout isn't a Hell in a Cell or an Elimination Chamber Match, she did get her wish of being put in the unforgiving structure. Of course, she may live to regret the decision once The Man is through with the WWE Hall of Famer.

An official date for the bout hasn't yet been revealed. Some believe it could headline an upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, while others are hoping to see it in a prominent spot at the Payback Premium Live Event. Wherever it ends up, the fight will surely be a brutal one.

Another big-time match was made on WWE RAW

The impending bout between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch isn't the only big-time match made on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. A potentially epic clash will take place for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther is closing in on becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. To do so, however, he'll have to defeat Chad Gable on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

This will be the second time the two clashed in recent weeks. Gable and Gunther put on an incredible bout just recently, although the contest wasn't even meant to take place. Instead, it was born out of a confrontation backstage.

The Ring General wrote the Olympian off as a joke and claimed that he could easily defeat Gable in under five minutes. Not only did that not happen, but the two continued fighting after The Ring General asked for the match to be continued once the timer was up.

While Gunther did end up standing tall, it was a hard-fought bout, and many believe Gable could win if given another shot. He will have that opportunity on the next edition of WWE RAW.

